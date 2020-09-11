Malawi: Mchinji Intensifies Covid-19 Preventive Measures Amidst School Re-Opening

Mchinji — Bicycle and Motorbike Taxi Operators in Mchinji have been urged to observe strict Covid-19 preventive measures after the opening of schools this week.

Mchinji District Health Office Health Promotion Officer, Owen Chataika made the call Wednesday during a meeting with leadership of both Bicycle and Motorbike Taxi Operators at Mudziwathu Community Radio Station offices.

He said with the opening of learning institutions, the local bike taxi business would be crucial to the fight against the spread of Coronavirus since most learners use bicycles and motor bikes for transport.

Chataika has since asked the transporters to have hand washing facilities at their premises and use face masks whenever they are ferrying passengers.

"Actually it has been so imperative that we engage these bicycle and motor cycle taxi operators since they carry different people, and the transmission risk is so high given the way they do their business," he said.

The Officer added: "We organized this meeting to share with them some crucial information on COVID-19 and possibly how they can stay safe from coronavirus while transacting their business."

Chataika urged the transporters to use hand sanitizers and disinfect the passenger seats before carrying passengers.

Motorbike Taxi Operators Chairperson, Andysen Cosmos said the briefing meeting came at the right time and that he will encourage his colleagues to adhere to the preventive measures.

"When school is in session, we always have a lot of people travelling, so we feel indeed it is important that we follow the preventive measures so that we all stay safe from the pandemic," he explained.

While schools have opened with examination classes, the education office in the district said it has taken all preventive measures on board to make sure that learners and teachers are well protected during lessons.

According to Mchinji District Education Office Covid-19 Desk Officer, Janet Mkukumira, all schools have been disinfected and that all learners are required to wear a face mask as one of the conditions to attending lessons.

"The Ministry of Education has only targeted examination classes in the first phase as a way of reducing congestion in the schools," she said.

Mkukumira said each school was asked to disinfect their premises before opening in addition to availability of sanitary materials.

The learners will be required to wear face mask as a condition to attending lessons.

In Mchinji, over 9,377 candidates are expected to sit for Primary School Leaving Certificate examinations this year with 4,494 girls and 4,883 boys.

Mudziwathu Community Radio is running a K 15 million USAID funded Health Communication for Life project which is aimed at promoting Covid-19 preventive measures in the district.

In the project, the radio station is targeting transporters, local leaders and radio listening clubs.