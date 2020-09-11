South Africa: Inquiry Told of Zuma's Worry Over Eskom 'War Room' Led By Ramaphosa

11 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Erin Bates

A former non-executive director at Eskom, Venete Klein, has rubbished associations between the 2014 board and the Gupta family. Klein testified at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud on Thursday.

In an affidavit to the State Capture Inquiry, former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown stated that then president Jacob Zuma was worried about sketchy information reaching Eskom's war room in 2015. Zuma appointed his then deputy to resurrect three SOEs, including Eskom, in December 2014.

Evidence leader advocate Pule Seleka SC put it to Klein she was regarded as having sat on a "Gupta board" at Eskom. Klein was "very uncomfortable" with the association. "Your question about being put in as a Gupta board member really didn't feel good for me," Klein replied.

Klein insisted she had "no knowledge" of a list of preferred candidates for Eskom's board dispatched from the email address [email protected] before she and others were appointed in late 2014.

In February 2019 the then chairperson of Eskom, Jabu Mabuza, testified that the infoportal email account was that of Gupta wheeler-dealer Salim Essa. The US Treasury imposed sanctions on the Gupta brothers (Ajay, Atul and Rajesh "Tony" Gupta) and Essa...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved.

