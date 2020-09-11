South Africa: Don't Throw the Baby Out With the Bathwater By Dismissing the DA's New Non-Racial Economic Justice Policy

11 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jeff Rudin

Race and racism dominate most aspects of debate in SA. To really understand this, we need to take a brief tour through the country's history to look at how racial capitalism developed and to find a way out of the current impasse.

The storm following the DA's new policy of "non-racialism" is a timely reminder of one of the most entrenched of South Africa's truisms: that poverty and inequality are racialised. The few who question this truism are usually dismissed as either self-protective white racists or, as with the DA, liberals who deny the enduring importance of race. An even smaller number challenge the truism from the Left. The guaranteed response to those who involve economic considerations is the charge of "economic reductionism"; a supposed economic swallowing up in which race remains only as a memory from a horrific past.

There is a way out of this name-calling, of charge and countercharge. While seldom using the term 'class', the proponents of racialised poverty and inequality rarely deny the relevance of economic factors explicitly. However, going beyond this acknowledgment of both race and class is extremely rare. The whole complex of the relationship between class and race is consequently not addressed....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

