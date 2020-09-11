South Africa: Truck and Cars Collide Leaving One Critically Injured

Constantia Kloof — A woman in her 30s was left critically injured yesterday afternoon when a truck crashed into two light motor vehicles on the 14th offramp off the N1 highway in Constantia Kloof.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on scene to find the truck lying on its side on the side of the road. A light motor vehicle was found lying crushed beneath the truck.

On closer inspection, medics found a woman in her 30s lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle.

The City of Johannesburg Fire Services had to use specialised rescue equipment to free the woman from the vehicle, an operation lasting over an hour.

Once freed, the woman was assessed and found to be in a critical condition. The woman was treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before she was transported to Life Wilgeheuwel for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.