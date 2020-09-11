South Africa: Truck and Cars Collide Leaving One Critically Injured

11 September 2020
ER24 (Johannesburg)

Constantia Kloof — A woman in her 30s was left critically injured yesterday afternoon when a truck crashed into two light motor vehicles on the 14th offramp off the N1 highway in Constantia Kloof.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on scene to find the truck lying on its side on the side of the road. A light motor vehicle was found lying crushed beneath the truck.

On closer inspection, medics found a woman in her 30s lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle.

The City of Johannesburg Fire Services had to use specialised rescue equipment to free the woman from the vehicle, an operation lasting over an hour.

Once freed, the woman was assessed and found to be in a critical condition. The woman was treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before she was transported to Life Wilgeheuwel for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Read the original article on ER24.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ER24

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.