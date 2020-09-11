Malawi: Lisap to Repair 23 Boreholes in Mzimba

10 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Aliko Munde

Mzimba — Livingstonia Synod Aids Programme (LISAP) has disclosed that through Covid-19 Responsive and Resilience Building Project has set aside K 36 million to repair 23 non-functional boreholes in the areas of Traditional Authorities (TAs) Chindi and Mzikubola in Mzimba District.

Speaking Wednesday during Mzimba District Education Cluster on Covid-19 meeting, LISAP Project Officer, Blessings Shumba said the K36 million project funded by Tear Fund aims at ensuring that learners access potable water near within the vicinities of their schools.

She said apart from repairing the boreholes, the organisation would train area water committees and technicians who would be repairing boreholes in case of any break down.

"We therefore ask the District Water Development Office to identify non-functional boreholes in schools and their catchment areas so that we repair them. Funds are available for repairing 23 boreholes so that learners access water within the vicinity of their schools as per Covid-19 preventive guidelines," Shumba pointed out.

She said it was a hustle for community members to be fetching water for learners for them to be adhering to Covid-19 prevention measures such as hand washing.

"Our anticipation is to see this intervention going a long way in promoting hygiene amongst learners in the district," Shumba said.

M'mbelwa District Council Director of Education, Youth and Sports, Fiddes Msowoya applauded stakeholders in the District's Covid-19 Education Cluster for complementing government efforts in running the affairs of the cluster.

"Apart from commending LISAP for coming to our rescue, we applaud AFIKEPO Nape for pledging that with funding from GIZ will construct modern sanitary facilities such as toilets and change rooms and drill boreholes in all the 30 Afikepo/ Nape schools," she said.

Msowoya said besides drilling boreholes, AFIKEPO Nape will install permanent hand washing facilities in all schools within project's catchment area.

Almost 70 Primary Schools in Mzimba District do not have potable water points.

