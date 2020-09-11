South Africa: Man Seriously Injured in Home Invasion

Gerhardsville — A man in his 50s was left seriously injured this morning following a home invasion at a residence in Gerhardsville, Centurion.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find a paramedic on scene assessing a man, who was found inside his home.

On assessments, medics found that the man had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was in a serious condition.

The man was treated and provided with pain-relief medication before he was transported to a provincial hospital for further care.

It is understood that three men had attempted to enter the man's home when he was shot.

Authorities were on the scene for further investigations.