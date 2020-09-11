South Africa: MEC Ivan Meyer On Virtual Conferencing With Farmers

press release

The innovative use of virtual platforms has enabled the Western Cape Department of Agriculture (WCDoA) to deliver client-focused, problem-solving technical information backed by the extensive research portfolio of the Programme Research and Technology Development, to farmers and other stakeholders in the Western Cape.

In response to Covid-19 and the resulting health responses, virtual communication with its stakeholders enabled the Department to organise and present one conference and four farmers' days over the last three months.

The Conservation Agriculture Western Cape (CAWC) virtual conference, brought together 290 national and international researchers, industry role-players and farmers. They were able to share their knowledge and experiences around conservation agriculture.

The Department's in-house experts did the production of this virtual event. They delivered an excellent and very successful conference to the online delegates.

Lectures and practical sessions, including drone footage, in the research trials at our Langgewens and Tygerhoek farms, brought both theory and "look and see" to the delegate.

Three more information days, namely, the Hopefield, SKOG and Riversdale days, went "live" on the CAWC website on 7 September 2020.

The last virtual event for 2020, the Outeniqua Information Day at the Outeniqua research farm in George, takes place on the 30 September where the latest pasture and dairy research will be showcased.

Presenting virtual events under the current Covid-19 pandemic confirms the ability of the WCDoA to respond to external challenges rapidly and effectively by utilising inhouse expertise to ensure that our stakeholders receive the latest technical information on their farms.

We have been through so much over the past few months.

We have changed the way we live, how we greet, connect and work.

The Covid-19 pandemic has fasted track our understanding of technology and the application thereof. The ease with which we have adapted to the new way of doing business and communicating with our clients strengthens our ability to deliver research and technology support to the agricultural sector.

Let's continue to get out there, support our farmers and agri workers, get back to work and grow our economy.

Let's stay safe and move forward.