South Africa: MEC Ivan Meyer On Virtual Conferencing With Farmers

11 September 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The innovative use of virtual platforms has enabled the Western Cape Department of Agriculture (WCDoA) to deliver client-focused, problem-solving technical information backed by the extensive research portfolio of the Programme Research and Technology Development, to farmers and other stakeholders in the Western Cape.

In response to Covid-19 and the resulting health responses, virtual communication with its stakeholders enabled the Department to organise and present one conference and four farmers' days over the last three months.

The Conservation Agriculture Western Cape (CAWC) virtual conference, brought together 290 national and international researchers, industry role-players and farmers. They were able to share their knowledge and experiences around conservation agriculture.

The Department's in-house experts did the production of this virtual event. They delivered an excellent and very successful conference to the online delegates.

Lectures and practical sessions, including drone footage, in the research trials at our Langgewens and Tygerhoek farms, brought both theory and "look and see" to the delegate.

Three more information days, namely, the Hopefield, SKOG and Riversdale days, went "live" on the CAWC website on 7 September 2020.

The last virtual event for 2020, the Outeniqua Information Day at the Outeniqua research farm in George, takes place on the 30 September where the latest pasture and dairy research will be showcased.

Presenting virtual events under the current Covid-19 pandemic confirms the ability of the WCDoA to respond to external challenges rapidly and effectively by utilising inhouse expertise to ensure that our stakeholders receive the latest technical information on their farms.

We have been through so much over the past few months.

We have changed the way we live, how we greet, connect and work.

The Covid-19 pandemic has fasted track our understanding of technology and the application thereof. The ease with which we have adapted to the new way of doing business and communicating with our clients strengthens our ability to deliver research and technology support to the agricultural sector.

Let's continue to get out there, support our farmers and agri workers, get back to work and grow our economy.

Let's stay safe and move forward.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.