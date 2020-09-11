South Africa: Public Service and Administration On Passing of Advocate George Bizos

11 September 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The African Peer Review Mechanism National General Council of the Republic of South Africa conveys its deepest condolences to the family, friends, comrades and extended society on the passing of Advocate George Bizos.

In keeping with the overall vision of the APRM, Adv Bizos was indeed one of the utmost distinguished icons of integrity and defender of human rights and the fight against injustice.

We acknowledge with high regard his participation as a defence attorney in the historic Rivonia Trial and his continued involvement for the fight for justice and human rights and defender of the oppressed and participated extensively in ensuring so during and post inhumane apartheid South Africa.

His role in the protection of those charged with political offences contributed towards paving the way for democracy and full political participation in South Africa.

Adv Bizos must remain a beacon of light that guides us as a nation as he would not subject himself nor his clients to fabrications but remained ethical and firm on moral values at all times.

During times of low morale due to imprisonment, Adv Bizos mobilized and organized young white people to campaign against the inhumane Apartheid regime.

In the words of Adv Bizos, "More than ever, we need an active citizenry to challenge the status quo and hold those with power to account. Irresponsible statements and actions from our leaders must not be countenanced." His words should resonate for the purposes of ensuring that our people remain active citizens and that we hold our leadership accountable.

Adv Bizos understood the values of the APRM and took a stance against corruption and maladministration and focused his life of addressing apartheid's injustices and consequential economic and social inequalities and ensuring that we exercise good governance in ensuring corrective measures.

Indeed as we bid farewell with heavy hearts we must take from the mindfulness and generosity of a stalwart who committed his life towards building a just society for generations to come as part of our heritage.

Hamba Kahle Adv Bizos, may you continue to inspire us with your wisdom and fight for justice.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

