Namibia: Private Sector Welcomes Pupils With Covid-19 Kits

10 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

Pupils of N!arra Primary School at Walvis Bay were treated to a big surprise at school today.

Hungry Lion and Tunacor Fishing Company pulled together to provide the pupils with some necessities.

Hungry Lion donated 1 010 cloth masks, 340 meals, 50 litres of hand sanitiser, one tippy tap and two water basins, while Tunacor donated 20 water stations.

Ehrenfriede Stephanus, director of education for the Erongo region, said efforts were made to ensure that pupils return to a safe learning environment after not attending school for over five months.

She expressed her appreciation of the private sector's support.

"Education is everyone's business - especially in this time. The ministry adopted the concept of friends in education, and we cannot make it without you. We were running out of funds to buy hand sanitisers and masks, and we appreciate this," she said.

Erongo regional governor Neville Andre applauded the private sector for being instrumental in the fight against Covid-19.

"It is enthralling to see that despite the current economic challenges, the private sector still responds positively and complements the government's efforts to provide relief to many of the pupils who come from very low-income households and informal settlements," he said.

The pupils were also treated to their teachers doing the Jerusalema dance challenge.

