Namibia: Govt Confused Over ECN's Reporting Line

Government officials in the National Assembly appeared to be confused about which ministry should deal with questions on the operations of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) posed in parliament.

Peya Mushelenga, former minister of urban and rural development, addressed questions regarding the ECN's operations.

As per the Electoral Act, the ECN resorts under the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development.

However, new minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni refused to answer questions on the ongoing voters' registration process in the National Assembly today, saying he had nothing to do with the ECN's operations.

The questions were posed by Popular Democratic Movement member Jenifer van den Heever.

She wanted to know what the ECN was doing to ensure that seamen, who are not allowed to leave the vessels they are working on, are able to register for the regional and local authority elections scheduled for November.

"I think the question is misdirected. I don't deal with the registration of voters for elections," Uutoni said.

Speaker Peter Katjavivi suggested that the questions be directed to the ECN.

However, the PDM's parliamentarian Vipua Muharukua said it cannot be correct that the executive members of parliament do not know who should deal with questions on supposed autonomous state institutions in the National Assembly.

"Parliament has powers which include demanding answers from the ECN. So, to say that in the future this must happen, but now there is no provision for that is not good enough . . . at the moment parliament has no say in these institutions, because we are saying they are autonomous," Muharukua said.

Prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhil said the ECN was not linked to the executive as the commission is an autonomous institution.

She agreed with Muharukua that although autonomous, the ECN and other institutions of state, such as the Anti-Corruption Commission and the auditor general, should be accountable to parliament.

"I think the question is how that accountability is to be achieved. Previously, although these institutions are autonomous, they used to resort under the executive for logistical purposes only, but there were concerns of executive interference. In an effort to address those concerns, it was agreed in this parliament that such arrangements be ceased with, and it happened," the prime minister said.