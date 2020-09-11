Namibia: Ongwediva Service Station Robbed

10 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

Police in Oshana region are hunting for armed robbers who allegedly stole N$133 754 from Quendos Engine Service station along Elyambala- Ongwediva main road at around 09h20 on Monday.

The suspects allegedly grabbed a backpack which contained money from a worker at the service station, punched him before running away with the bag.

No arrests have been made yet and a police investigations are continues.

In another separate incident, a 25-year-old Egyptian residing at Oshakati West in Oshakati was allegedly robbed of N$95 000 in cash after armed robbers broke into his house and stole the money at around 19h00, last Wednesday.

According to the police crime report, the suspects also stole two watches, two laptops, one necklace, two rings and five blankets.

The total value of the stolen items was N$113,650.

No arrests have been made yet and a police investigations are ongoing.

Oshana police spokesperson, inspector Thomas Aiyambo cautioned members of the public against leaving their homes unattended or without notifying neighbours as cases of housebreaking are on the increase in the region.

"People should not leave valuable items including money in their vehicles. They should also not keep large amounts of money in their houses but at the banks in order to avoid theft.

"Business owners are also advised to use security companies to bank money on their behalf. I further urge the public to report any suspicious people roaming in the vicinity of their homes and to report any unregistered vehicles driving on our public roads to the nearest police station," he said.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

