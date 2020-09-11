Malawi: MP Adadawiza Pleads for Mzuzu Airport Rehabilitation, Universal Fertiliser Subsidy

10 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Harris Chimatiro

Rumphi West Member of Parliament (MP) Adadawiza Mkandawire praised efforts by the Tonse Alliance government to finish all projects that were started by the previous administration.

He said this during his contribution to the State of the Nation Address (Sona) that the government should allocate funds in the upcoming budget to finish Mzuzu Airport project which was started by the previous regime.

"It was worrisome that funds were allocated for the upgrade of the Mzuzu Airport but the project has not commenced as of yet," Mkandawire said.

He said that the nation is capable to increase the beneficiaries of fertilizer subsidy programme for everyone accesses it.

Mkandawire blamed the previous administration failure to fulfill its promise of constructing technical schools in his constituency, therefore he appreciated the current government agenda to construct technical schools and train more youth in vocational skills as one way of accomplishing the 1 million jobs agenda.

He further added that youth in his constituency are excited as they would benefit from loans that the Tonse Alliance government has set aside for them through Medef.

Member of Parliament for Salima Central, Gerald Phiri agreed with the SONA agenda about the construction of MP's houses in all constituencies as this would improve the interaction of MPs with their people.

He applauded the agenda of improving the health sector.

"I am excited with the agenda of recruiting more Health Surveillance Assistances (HSAs) by the Tonse Alliance government is a welcomedevelopment as people will have access to health facilities with easy," Phiri said.

He added that Salima Central Constituency Chiefs have welcomed the idea of increasing the number of small holders farmers farm input subsidy beneficiaries.

The SONA was presented by President Lazarus Chakwera on Friday with the opposition faulting the address and the government side naturally supporting it.

In moving a motion for the House to debate the Sona, Dowa West MP Abele Kayembe (MCP) and Mzimba South MP Emmanuel Chambulanyina Jere (independent) described the address as a statement that inspired hope among Malawians.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.