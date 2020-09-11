South Africa: Man Killed When Truck and Car Collide

11 September 2020
ER24 (Johannesburg)

Carletonville — A man was killed this morning when a truck and car collided on the R501 in Carletonville.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the truck lying on its side across the road. A light motor vehicle was found on its roof in the veld.

Local farmers and local fire services were able to extinguish a veld fire that had started, caused by the light motor vehicle.

On closer inspection, medics found a man in his 30s lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle. Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing more could be done, and he was declared dead.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Read the original article on ER24.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ER24

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.