South Africa: Man Killed When Truck and Car Collide

Carletonville — A man was killed this morning when a truck and car collided on the R501 in Carletonville.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the truck lying on its side across the road. A light motor vehicle was found on its roof in the veld.

Local farmers and local fire services were able to extinguish a veld fire that had started, caused by the light motor vehicle.

On closer inspection, medics found a man in his 30s lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle. Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing more could be done, and he was declared dead.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.