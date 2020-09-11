South Africa: How Did Clicks - and So Many Other Brands - Get It So Wrong?

analysis

In the aftermath of the Clicks hair product advertisement debacle, one of the biggest questions is how and why do such adverts keep happening, and how can this be stopped?

South Africans were outraged when retailer Clicks, on its website, showed a TRESemmé advert depicting a white woman's hair as "fine & flat" and "normal" while a black woman's hair was described as "dry & damaged" and "frizzy & dull". How did one of South Africa's biggest retailers get it so wrong?

"Representation is important and it matters ... Black women have been subjected to European aesthetics of beauty for centuries," said Nelisa Ngqulana, the managing director of PR Trendz ZA.

"We are now in a moment where African beauty in all its forms has its rightful places ... For a brand that sells to black women to not know that, portrays a sense of tone-deafness and disrespect for the dignity of black people," Ngqulana told Daily Maverick.

When asked about the impact of the images, Ngqulana said that, "They take us back. They put us in a position where we must constantly explain ourselves and why we deserve respect ... We shouldn't have to be subjected to this. It...