South Africa: Suspects Nabbed With Drugs in Chatsworth

An operation to root out drug trade in the province was conducted in Chatsworth by police officers from Provincial Organised Crime, Provincial Trio Task Team with Metro Police. The operation resulted in the arrest of three men.

Police stormed into a house with three occupants on Palm Road in Croftdene where they recovered rock cocaine and crystal meth. The occupants aged between 27 and 39 were arrested for dealing and possession of drugs. They are appearing in the Chatsworth Magistrates Court today. The recovered drugs have an estimated street value of more than R9000-00.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the police officers for their perseverance to remove drugs in the province.