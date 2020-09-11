South Africa: Decomposed Body Found in Bethelsdorp

11 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Bethelsdorp detectives are seeking the community's assistance in tracing the next of kin of a decomposed person found in bushes this morning, 11 September 2020 in the Bethesldorp policing area.

It is alleged that at about 07:00 a person was collecting medicinal plants in the bushy area in Old Uitenhage Road (nearest residential area is Booysen Park and 7de laan) when he found the badly decomposed body. The body was lying about 50 meters from the Old Uitehage Road. From the clothing found on the deceased, police suspect that the deceased may be a male. The body was in a vast state of decomposition. The deceased person was dressed in blue Lacoste pants, black belt, check boxer shorts and grey jersey. A pair of blue sandals was found nearby.

A case of murder is under investigation and police are appealing to anyone who can assist in the identification of the deceased or may know of any person who may have been missing from the area to contact D/Const Ralton Tarentaal at SAPS Bethelsdorp on 082 442 1633 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. Callers may remain anonymous.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.