South Africa: Decomposed Body Found in Bethelsdorp

press release

Bethelsdorp detectives are seeking the community's assistance in tracing the next of kin of a decomposed person found in bushes this morning, 11 September 2020 in the Bethesldorp policing area.

It is alleged that at about 07:00 a person was collecting medicinal plants in the bushy area in Old Uitenhage Road (nearest residential area is Booysen Park and 7de laan) when he found the badly decomposed body. The body was lying about 50 meters from the Old Uitehage Road. From the clothing found on the deceased, police suspect that the deceased may be a male. The body was in a vast state of decomposition. The deceased person was dressed in blue Lacoste pants, black belt, check boxer shorts and grey jersey. A pair of blue sandals was found nearby.

A case of murder is under investigation and police are appealing to anyone who can assist in the identification of the deceased or may know of any person who may have been missing from the area to contact D/Const Ralton Tarentaal at SAPS Bethelsdorp on 082 442 1633 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. Callers may remain anonymous.