South Africa: Four Women Forge Opportunity Out of Crisis

analysis

Oxalis Eatery opened to inner city Cape Town on a rainy Friday at the end of August, on a shoestring budget, a wish and probably a few unspoken prayers.

The witty truth about a name seems rather apt for a restaurant that grew out of lockdown: "Oxalis is an indigenous plant and a resilient one, which we thought we could all relate to right now". Edible oxalis is also known as wood sorrel, and the leaves are in a number of savoury dishes at the 64A Wale Street pop-up.

I've been trying to pinpoint why I smile whenever I think about the team behind Oxalis. Talented, positive and collectively determined to make a go of it, they acted decisively on hearing in August that they would all be retrenched at Cape Town restaurant Janse & Co. Former colleagues Liezl Odendaal, Jade Konz, Lisa Knipe and Yoraya Nydoo registered a company. Their pop-up eatery opened two weeks later.

The Oxalis Eatery team: Liezl Odendaal, Lisa Knipe, Yoraya Nydoo and Jade Konz. (Photo: Kim Maxwell)

Industry friends who heard about the plans, helped them mobilise. So, on buying a fridge and salamander from Jason Bakery, Jason Lilley also lent bar stools, black...