Nigeria: Works Ongoing On Baro Port Access Road - Govt

Abuja — The Ministry of Works and Housing has affirmed that three contractors are currently working on the access road of Baro Port in Niger State.

The Director, Press and Public Relations in the Ministry, Mrs Boade Akinola, has said that the Baro Port-Guru town axis road is being handled by Building & Construction Nig Ltd sponsored with SUKUK and Budget funds, Gulu-Yaba axis is being handled by GR Building, while Yaba-Yangoji is being handled by JM A's Lubell Nig. Ltd through appropriation.

"There are plans to include the other two sections in subsequent SUKUK issuance to speed up the projects completion.

"GR is surveying and doing preliminary works, while the other two are already doing site clearance. More progress will be made after the rains," she said.

It would be recalled that over a year now since President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the Baro River port in Niger State, it is yet to commence operation due to dilapidated access road.

The Baro Port was awarded by former President Goodluck Jonathan's administration to Messrs CGGC Global Projects Limited, in 2012, at the cost of N2.5 billion.

Speaking on the bad state of the road and the agency's plan to revive the port, the public relations officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Jibril Darda'u, said the authority was doing everything possible to ensure that the access road to the port was reconstructed for immediate commencement of economic activities.

He further disclosed that the managing director, Dr Kingsley Moghalu has also set up meeting with the Niger State governor on how to meet president Buhari on the bad state of the road.

According to him, all hands are on deck by all stakeholders, including National Assembly members from Niger State to ensure that the port becomes functional.