Tanzania: Long Waited Dodoma - Iringa Road Construction Finally Begins

10 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

MPWAPWA residents may now have a reason to smile after the government's decision to start the implementation of a project for the construction of a road that connects the district to Dodoma, Iringa and Morogoro begins.

The road that would be upgraded to tarmac level follows a pledge by President John Magufuli, who once said he wants to see Mpwapwa residents improving their income through the road presence.

Speaking during a two- day working tour Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC), Dr Binilith Mahenge, Mpwapwa District Commissioner, Jabir Shekimweri said that the promise made by Dr Magufuli had started paying off.

The RC was on his working tour to inspect different community development projects, including the 5km road in the centre of Mpwapwa promised by Dr Magufuli and that already, Tanzania Rural and Urban Road Agency (TARURA) has completed its 3km stretch.

However, he noted that the government has equally implemented the promise to construct the Mpwapwa-Kongwa road to tarmac, whose 2km out of 5 stretch has already been constructed by the Tanzania Roads Agency (TANROADS) at 4.9bn/-

According to the DC, also, Mpwapwa residents would equally enjoy travelling on the 75-kilometre Mpwapwa-Kibakwe road after the completion of a feasibility study, besides the Iringa and Dodoma regions.

On the projects, Mpwapwa District TARURA Manager, said 3 kms of the roads that had been promised by Dr Magufuli had been completed and that the project was still active.

Reached for a comment, Mpwapwa Districts TANROADS Manager, Salome Kabunda said already 2 kms out of 5 of the Mpwapwa- Kongwa road had been completed at 4.9bn/-

