Tanzania: Tma Predicts Short Vuli Rains

TANZANIA Meteorological Authority (TMA) has warned that dry spells are likely to characterise the coming short rainfall season (Vuli).

The authority said in a statement issued yesterday that the Vuli season is expected to receive rain that is below normal to normal.

"The Vuli rains are expected to start late between the second and third week of November 2020 over the north-eastern highlands and northern coast," the TMA statement read in part.

The expected impacts, according to the authority, include outbreak of waterborne diseases due to periodic shortage of clean and safe water, conflict between farmers and pastoralists due to inadequate pasture and water, as well as the risk of forest fires that is likely to be elevated.

TMA advised relevant authorities to prepare strategies to mitigate the associated impacts, including putting in place appropriate actions and preparedness measures for addressing negative effects of rainfall shortage.

It explained that the October to December rainfall season is more significant for the bimodal areas of the north eastern highlands, northern coastal stretch including the Isles of Unguja and Pemba, Lake Victoria Basin and the northern parts of Kigoma and Morogoro regions.

The rains are expected to start during the second week of September in Kagera Region before spreading to Mwanza, Mara, Geita, Simiyu and Shinyanga regions during the third week of September, 2020. They are expected to cease during the month of January, 2021, explained the statement.

"It should be noted that events of heavy and short duration of rainfall might occur despite the expected below normal rainfall conditions," TMA cautioned.

Effects likely to be brought about by the below to normal rainfall include; low soil moisture which may result into occurrence of crop pest and diseases, causing poor crop growth and productivity.

"Farmers are advised to use drought tolerant crops and apply sustainable farming practices," it advised.

Based on the forecast issued, air and overland modes of transport are expected to be of great use.

The statement urged relevant authorities to take advantage of the expected weather condition in constructing or repairing transport infrastructure, especially in flood prone areas.

It also advised local authorities to prepare maintenance plans to improve water supply infrastructures and drainage systems.

The warning from the TMA comes in the wake of the caution issued by CCM Presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli to farmers in which he implored them to avoid selling crops at low prices, saying there are signs of tough times ahead due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing Sengerema residents during his campaign rally at Mnadani grounds in Sengerema District, Dr Magufuli said recently that some countries experienced lockdown during the crisis and that their people did not engage in production activities for a long time including agriculture.