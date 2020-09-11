Tanzania: Women's First Division League Sees New Dawn

THE Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) said it has seen a lot of potential from the Women's First Division League (FDL) competition which climaxed in Dodoma recently.

A total of 16 teams took part in the contest aimed at promoting women football in the country which is at advanced stage.

Speaking lately, TFF Competitions Director Salum Madadi said they observed many positives from the league and as the federation; they are fully impressed with what they have seen.

"Previously, we had many plans to be fulfilled but the eruption of Covid-19 highly affected the objectives we put forward. All in all, we are happy to accomplish this league even though it took us short to be completed," he said.

Again, Madadi seized the opportunity to thank the current leadership of TFF for putting much focus on the women football a thing he said was not there in the past.

Moreover, Madadi hailed all the teams which turned up for the league despite many challenges that women teams face when it comes to playing football.

"The presence of the 16 teams really shows that women football is making big steps forward in the country and as the federation, we have no other option other than giving them the deserved support," insisted Madadi.

He added: "The level of performance displayed by the teams was very convincing similar to the one paraded by the teams in the Serengeti Women's Premier League and even more than them," he said.

Additionally, Madadi was sure that those teams which managed to be promoted into the elite Women's League will have the capacity to achieve more a thing he said will in the end help to add momentum to the league.

He also narrated that TFF has been fighting to enhance women football for a long time even before the influence of FIFA saying that can be seen from the women's league which the federation runs.

"It should be noted that most countries do not have well organised women's league than the one we have in the country as such, it is something we should all be proud of.

"With what we have seen, our women's league will definitely have competitive players ready to make a big impact as far as women football is concerned," said Madadi.

In another development, TFF president Wallance Karia pointed out that they plan to turn the federation's headquarters located at Karume in Dar es Salaam into a Technical Centre to promote women football and that TFF offices will be shifted to Kigamboni where Technical Centres of other teams will also be located.