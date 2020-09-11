Kenyatta Urges Partnership Between the National, County Hospitals

11 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nasibo Kabale

President Kenyatta on Thursday urged governors to forge partnerships between Level Five hospitals and national referral hospitals to help ease patients' access to specialised care.

Speaking during the opening of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) and laying of the foundations of the molecular imaging centre, the President said such collaborations would benefit citizens.

Reduce the burden

"I would like to encourage governors to partner with Level Six hospitals. These partnerships, like that of KUTRRH and the Gatundu Hospital, can be of tremendous value and will definitely reduce the burden of people travelling for treatments," he said.

The Head of State hailed the infrastructure at the facility as cutting edge, adding that KUTRRH would be a regional hub for medical tourism especially with the easing of travel restrictions.

Prof Olive Mugenda, the board chairperson, said the facility that was identified as a Covid-19 dedicated centre is finally looking forward to delivering other services given the decline in Covid-19 numbers. She said the hospital had been equipped with the latest technology following global standards and is expected to ease the financial burden of Kenyans seeking medical care abroad.

The 650-bed capacity hospital will offer oncology, trauma and orthopaedics, among other specialised services.

It will also be used to carry out medical and scientific research to come up with innovative ways of addressing health issues in the country and across the region.

The cancer centre can provide radiotherapy to 60 patients a day. This reduces the current waiting period in the country.

The centre is expected to help decongest Kenyatta National Hospital, whose bed capacity has remained stagnant at 1,800 over the years despite an annual demand of 700,000 for inpatient and 600,000 for outpatient care.

KUTRRH, which had experienced various challenges that affected the initial opening of the facility, has had the CEO position filled temporarily for an indefinite period pending substantive appointments.

Acting capacity

The facility has had three acting CEO's since it opened its doors late last year.

Dr Masasabi, who has served at Health ministry as director-general, replaced Andrew Toro who was also appointed in acting capacity in April last year and has been recalled to the ministry.

Following his retirement, Dr Masasabi is now replaced by Dr Victor Njom who is also serving on an acting capacity.

