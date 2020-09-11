Malawians Warned Against Consuming Recalled Liqui Fruit Red Grape Juice Cans

11 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) executive director James Kaphale has warned against consumption of Liqui Fruit Red Grape 330 millilitres (ml) cans which was recalled due to small shards of glass found in the product.

CFTC a statement seen by Nyasa Times has since advised consumers who may already have bought the products by South Africa-based Pioneer Foods to return the same to the suppliers for proper disposition and refund.

Kaphale said though the commission's inspection team has not found products matching the defective batch on the local market, consumers should desist from buying and consuming the product.

He said: "Our team of inspectors conducted inspections in the cities of Lilongwe and Blantyre covering over 40 retail chain stores, distributors and supermarkets to establish the availability of the defective batch on the market, but did find products matching the defective batch."

Meanwhile, CFTC said the South African manufacturer is undertaking an investigation to determine the root cause and extent of the defect.

The company has recalled a particular batch of Liqui Fruit Red Grape 330ml cans.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.