Nigeria: Benue Assembly Passes Highly Infectious Diseases Bill

11 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Benue House of Assembly on Thursday passed the Benue State Highly Infectious Diseases (Emergency, Prevention, and Management) Bill, 2020.

This followed a clause by clause consideration of the bill in the committee of the whole chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Christopher Adaji, during plenary.

The Chairman, House Committee on Health and Human Services, Mr Joseph Okponya, led the debate on the bill.

He explained that the ability to identify and respond to outbreaks promptly and thereby limiting their impact rest on the availability and implementation of appropriate laws.

"The import of this bill is to prevent and contain the spread of highly infectious diseases such as coronavirus which constitutes a serious and imminent threat to the public health of the people of Benue State.

"The bill issues regulations and guidelines to residents of the state whose lives are threatened daily by the deadly pandemic and inform them of the necessity of screening, testing, and isolation

"It equally encapsulates restriction of movements of people, events, gatherings, and commercial activities as well as prohibits hoarding of foodstuffs, drugs, and other essential supplies.

"Furthermore, the bill imposes restrictions on transportation, storage, and disposal of COVID-19 victims and cautions against the transmission and spread of false information regarding the pandemic.

"It also aims at empowering and providing legal backing to the initiatives, activities, and efforts of the Chief Executive Officer of the state, which is the Governor as well as the frontline health workers and practitioners that are directly involved in combating infectious diseases," Okponya explained.

He said the bill, when assented to by the governor, would empower the state governor to direct the restriction of movements within, into, or out of the local health area, particularly, the movement of persons, vehicles, and other means of transportation

The lawmaker said the governor would also be empowered to establish health service posts in the entries and exits of Benue or any other parts within the state for the purpose of preventing or curbing the spread of highly infectious diseases.

"The passage of the bill would further enable the state governor to provide isolation apartment or quarters for health care workers involved in managing highly infectious disease outbreak in accordance with global best practices, among others," Okponya said.

After various contributions from members in favour of the bill, Adaji invited the clerk of the House, Mr Terese Agena, to read it for the third time.

NAN

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.