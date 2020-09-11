Malawi: Indoor Netball Court, Mzuzu Youth Centre Projects Funded in Budget to Start - Finance Mninister

11 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Judith Moyo

Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu has told Parliament in Lilongwe when he unveiled the Tonse Alliance government's maiden budget that indoor netball court project and Mzuzu Youth Centre will commence during the 2020/21 financial year.

The new fiscal plan-will cover the period between November 1 2020 and June 30 2021-- builds upon the K722 billion four-month provisional budget that was presented by Mlusu on June 30 2020 and is set to expire on October 31 2020.

"Government will commence the construction of indoor netball court and the Mzuzu Youth Centre," Mlusu disloced when he unveiled the budget .

Mlusu also disclosed that "rehabilitation of Kamuzu Institute for Sports will also be done."

The state-of-the-art indoor sports complex, which was set to be built at Njamba Park in Blantyre, will now be constructed in Area 48 near Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in the capital, Lilongwe.

The arena, to be the first of its kind in Malawi, will have a modern court, shops and offices for netball and would also benefit other minority sports such as volleyball and basketball.

In the 2019/ 2020 National Budget, a total of K200 million was allocated for preliminary works of the project and mid this year the government issued a tender calling for contractors to bid for the project.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.