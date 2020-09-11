Malawi: Indoor Netball Court, Mzuzu Youth Centre Projects Funded in Budget to Start - Finance Mninister

Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu has told Parliament in Lilongwe when he unveiled the Tonse Alliance government's maiden budget that indoor netball court project and Mzuzu Youth Centre will commence during the 2020/21 financial year.

The new fiscal plan-will cover the period between November 1 2020 and June 30 2021-- builds upon the K722 billion four-month provisional budget that was presented by Mlusu on June 30 2020 and is set to expire on October 31 2020.

"Government will commence the construction of indoor netball court and the Mzuzu Youth Centre," Mlusu disloced when he unveiled the budget .

Mlusu also disclosed that "rehabilitation of Kamuzu Institute for Sports will also be done."

The state-of-the-art indoor sports complex, which was set to be built at Njamba Park in Blantyre, will now be constructed in Area 48 near Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in the capital, Lilongwe.

The arena, to be the first of its kind in Malawi, will have a modern court, shops and offices for netball and would also benefit other minority sports such as volleyball and basketball.

In the 2019/ 2020 National Budget, a total of K200 million was allocated for preliminary works of the project and mid this year the government issued a tender calling for contractors to bid for the project.

00vote

Article Rating