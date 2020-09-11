Malawi: Limbe Country Club Hosts First Creatives Mingle

11 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Harold Kapindu

Limbe Country Club has been confirmed to host this year's first creatives forum in Blantyre.

Dubbed "BT Creatives Mingle", the event will take place on Saturday, 12 September.

BT Creatives Mingle organizer and arts professional Priscilla Cynthia Mhango said the event has been organised to create a safe space for creatives, entrepreneurs and art lovers to interact and share ideas.

"We want to bring together creatives from different sectors in the arts. We want to create a safe space where they can network and have fun.

"We will have an open Mic session where artists will share their journeys, inspire each other and collaborate. There will also be an art exhibition for visual artists to showcase and market their art," she explained.

Mhango then appealed to the public to book their seats in advance, saying limited spaces are available and all Covid-19 measures will be adhered to.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

