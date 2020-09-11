Malawi: Chihana Submits 'Evidence' of Ministers Corruption, Challenges Chakwera to Act

Mzimba North legislator Yeremiah Chihana who is the lone legislator of Alliance for Democracy (Aford) in Parliament has said he has submitted evidence of corruption to the Office of the Speaker of Parliament as requested.

Chihana in his response to the State of the Nation Address (Sona) as leader of Aford in Parliament claimed that there are number of corrupt activities done by ministers and some officials in the Chakwera administration.

He alleged that some Cabinet ministers were receiving money from some Malawian businesspersons of Asian descent purportedly to evade arrests.

Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara, asked Yeremia to bring the evidence of corruption done by Tonse alliance government by Thursday this week.

And on Thursday, when President Lazarus Chakwera appeared before Parliament to answer questions from MPs, dared Chihana to ride with him on the convoy to show him the evidence.

"I challenge the Honourable member for Mzimba north to ride in my convoy after this meeting and take us to the place where the money is so that the Police can arrest such, or else all Malawians will be left with no choice but to conclude that this is nothing more than slander," said Chakwera.

Chihana did not respond in the House, but later told Nyasa Times reporter that he had submitted evidence of corruption in the new administration to the office of the Speaker.

Said Chihana: "I do not report to the President as a Member of Parliament but what I would ask, not challenge the President but ask, is for him to go ahead and act on the information which I have provided."

Chakwera, who alongside Vice-President Saulos Chakwera passionately campaigned on a platform of rooting out corruption, has since vowed to free Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to effectively fulfil its constitutional mandate, saying with the appointment of director of the bureau, Parliament should interview suitable candidates publicly and nominate three names to the President so that one of them can be appointed.