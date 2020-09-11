Nigeria: Two Lawmakers Loyal to Embattled Ondo Deputy Governor Locked Out of House of Assembly

10 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The security operatives at the Ondo State House of Assembly gate have denied two members of the assembly from gaining entrance into the assembly on Thursday for plenary.

The lawmakers are Rasheed Elegbeleye, representing Akoko North-East Constituency and Festus Akingbaso, representing Idanre Constituency.

The duo are members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and they are against the impeachment of Agboola Ajayi, the current deputy governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the October 10 governorship election in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained a video that shows the two lawmakers protesting against the action of the policemen at the assembly gate on Thursday.

The video was shared on Twitter by Leonard Tomide, the Deputy Minority Leader and member representing Ondo West constituency 1.

"Anti-impeachment Honorable Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly prevented from entering the house of assembly today to attend plenary. Security officers at the gate claimed they are under strict instructions to deny all anti-impeachment lawmakers access", the tweet attached to the video read.

HAPPENING NOW: Anti-impeachment Honorable Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly prevented from entering the house of assembly today to attend plenary. Security officers at the gate claimed they are under strict instructions to deny all anti-impeachment lawmakers access pic.twitter.com/4GuYOy4aQm

- Tomide (@MrTomide) September 10, 2020

This newspaper heard one of the security operatives telling the lawmakers that the Speaker, Bamidele Oloyeloogun, ordered the gate to be locked against the duo.

Mr Elegbeleye, one of those denied entrance, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday afternoon.

However, the speaker, Mr Oloyeloogun, did not respond to calls and text messages seeking clarification on the issue from this newspaper.

Following his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC), there have been moved by some lawmakers to remove Mr Ajayi but the efforts have proved abortive so far.

