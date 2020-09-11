Nigeria: Buhari Directs CBN to Suspend Forex for Food Items, Fertiliser

10 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not to provide forex for the importation of food items or fertilizer.

Speaking on Thursday at a meeting of the National Food Security Council at the State House in Abuja, the president urged private businesses bent on food importation to source their foreign exchange independently, saying "use your money to compete with our farmers, instead of using foreign reserves to bring in compromised food items to divest the efforts of our farmers".

"We have a lot of able-bodied young people willing to work and agriculture is the answer. We have a lot to do to support our farmers," a statement by Garba Shehu, a presidential spokesman, quoted Buhari to have said.

"From only three operating in the country, we have 33 fertilizer blending plants now working. We will not pay a kobo of our foreign reserves to import fertilizer. We will empower local producers."

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

