Namibia: Oshikoto Has Sufficient PPE - Nghipangelwa

11 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Obrien Simasiku

Omuthiya — The Health director for Oshikoto Joshua Nghipangelwa has refuted claims some health facilities are without personal protective equipment (PPE). He labelled staff members spearheading such as selfish and trying to play petty politics.

Nghipangelwa said this in an interview as he reacted to allegations made by staff members that some health facilities have inadequate equipment to protect healthcare workers from contracting Covid-19.

However, Nghipangelwa hit back, saying equipment such as masks and gloves are sufficient, emphasising that those working in the casualty section are at low risk and should not worry.

"We have all the necessary equipment, but you still find some people who would want to use these necessities inappropriately by misusing them.

Some want to take home for themselves, but what I can say is that a mask and gloves are enough for those working in the general sphere, instead of wearing a full suit PPE," he added. Nghipangelwa further said the region is still safe and under control, highlighting that most of the cases reported are imported either from Khomas and Erongo regions. Oshikoto so far has a record of 94 confirmed positive Covid-19 cases, with no single death reported.

Last week, former education director in Omusati Laban Shapange died in Onandjokwe state hospital due to Covid-19 related illness. According to Nghipangelwa, this cannot be considered an Oshikoto case as he was first tested in Omusati before the deceased sought medical assistance.

"Another issue worth noting is that, cases at Onandjokwe are high not necessarily because of Oshikoto people, but due to its close proximity to Oshana, many people from Ondangwa use the facility and get tested, then it becomes an Oshikoto case," explained the director.

He said cases at Omuthiya are not reported under Onandjokwe as perceived by some, but it has sporadic cases of its own. Only one healthcare worker had contracted Covid-19 in the Oshikoto region. The worker has since recovered.

Read the original article on New Era.

