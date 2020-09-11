Kenya: Balala Rallies Support for Kenyan Athletes, Lauds NTV's Move

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has lauded NTV's move to air the 2020 London Marathon on October 4.

The Nation Media Group (NMG) on Wednesday announced that it would relay the 40th edition of London Marathon live on all their platforms including NTV Kenya and Uganda besides the Nation.Africa digital platform.

"I want to congratulate Nation Media Group for this step to beam live the marathon that will feature our elite athletes," Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said in an interview at the Ministry's offices on Thursday.

NMG will relay the 40th edition of the London showpiece on all its platforms including radio and digital.

"We can't physically be there (due to Covid-19 pandemic effects) but we can follow the athletes virtually," the former Sports CS emphasised.

"Kenyans always want to watch international sporting events but they're always on pay TV channels so I'm glad that NTV has put it for free."

From over 40,000 runners in the 2019 edition to a 2020 elite-only field of slightly over 70 competitors only, the CS has backed Kenyan athletes to take the UK capital by storm once again.

Kenyans Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei won the 2019 men and women's London Marathon making it a double for the East African country.

"We are very proud of Eliud Kipchoge, Brigid Kosgei, Ruth Chepng'etich and Vivian Cheruiyot," Balala said.

The 2020 event will feature the marathon world record holder Kipchoge, women's marathon world record holder Kosgei, women's marathon world champion Chepng'etich and 2018 winner Cheruiyot... all from Kenya.

Balala, who was accompanied by Kipchoge in August on a Magical Kenya tour, recalled a moment with the champ.

"I was in Maasai Mara and I ran with Eliud in a trial run in the wild."

Balala ended the interview with a call to Kenyans.

"I want to request Kenyans to tune in to NTV in large numbers so that we can all see and support our athletes in London."