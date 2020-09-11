Zimbabwe: War Vet-Cum-Senior Cop Sues Matanga for Unlawful Dismissal

11 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

A war veteran employed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) with the rank of chief inspector, Samuel Tadzaushe is suing Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga at the High Court for unlawfully discharging him from service.

According to the court application, Tadzaushe is suing Matanga, and the Officer Commanding Matabeleland North province Commissioner Patson Nyabadza.

The court papers also show the disgruntled officer has filed a separate appeal with Defence Minister Oppah Muchunguri challenging the dismissal.

Tadzaushe argues he should not have been dismissed from police service due to his status as a former freedom fighter in the war to liberate Zimbabwe from colonialism.

"My Honourable Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs recommendations on me as a war veteran which are attached to this affidavit should have been considered. My explanation that I have been always rated above average at annual inspections as an officer-in-charge at various stations should have been considered," reads Tadzaushe's application.

He also cited the current Covid-19 outbreak as the other reason why Matanga, also a war veteran, should not discharge him from the organisation.

"The fact that we are in a serious situation of the Covid-19 pandemic which has social and economic hardships should have been considered. The fact that I do not have any conviction in terms of our Police Act Code of Discipline and that I was never convicted of any criminal offence should have been considered.

"I feel that in the absence of personal hatred, I meet all the qualification to be considered of service. I have not yet reached the age of 55 years," Tadzaushe said in the court application.

Reasons for Tadzaushe's dismissal are not stated in the court application and the respondents are yet to submit their opposing papers.

