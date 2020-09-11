Nigeria: Ondo 2020 - How Burnt Card Readers Will Be Replaced - INEC

11 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained how the commission would replace the 5,141 card readers that were destroyed by fire at the commission's head office in Akure, Ondo State capital, on Thursday.

The spokesperson for INEC, Festus Okoye, told PREMIUM TIMES Friday in a telephone interview that the incident would not affect the October 10 governorship election.

Fire gutted the container that contained smart card readers around 7:30 p.m. at the commission's office in Akure.

While Mr Okoye who is in Ondo State alongside other staff, arrived at the scene early enough, the office of the fire service close to the INEC headquarters could not help due to lack of water to put out the inferno early enough, this newspaper reported earlier.

The INEC spokesperson who had earlier confirmed to our correspondent that 5,141 card readers were burnt, later explained how they will be replaced before October 10.

"The burnt card readers cannot affect the election. 4,141 belongs to the Ondo State INEC office while the remaining 1,000 were brought from Osun," he said.

"Since it is one month to the election, we will just take smart card readers from other states to replace the burnt one so that the election won't be affected. So, rest assured that it will not affect the conduct of the election," he said.

This is at least the third time that an INEC office would be engulfed in fire in 2020.

Similar fires were recorded in February in Imo and Anambra States.

Also in April, fire gutted the Abuja headquarters of INEC and affected the office of the commission's Director of Voter Registry, Emmanuel Akem.

There are 17 political parties with different candidates contesting in the upcoming election in Ondo State.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.