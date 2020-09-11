Tanzania: Azam, Gwambina Arenas See Best of Vpl Today

ALL eyes today will be at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam and Gwambina in Misungwi, Mwanza where the best of the Premier League's second round will be staged today.

Azam Complex will see Azam hosting Coastal Union from Tanga, who going there a bruised side following a 1-0 loss to Namungo in the opener.

To Azam the match will give them another chance to maintain their perfect run after their 1-0 victory over Polisi Tanzania in the opening match.

Zambian import Obrey Chirwa netted the winner in the 45th minute of a tense game. Coastal Union will be looking for maximum points after the previous game lost to Namungo of Mtwara region.

Elsewhere in Misungwi, Mwanza, the newly- promoted Gwambina FC will host Kagera Sugar at Gwambina Stadium.

On Saturday, JKT Tanzania will host Dodoma Jiji, while KMC will be taking on defiant Tanzania Prisons, who however, will be missing services of their key defender Nurdin Chona, who is serving a match ban after being given a red card in a game against Young Africans.

After a loss to Simba, Ihefu FC will be at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya to face Ruvu Shooting on Sunday while another game will see Biashara United of Musoma playing Mwadui FC.

Meanwhile, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has instructed all the teams to present their coaching staff's curriculum vitae and profession certificates.

The federation's Information and Communications officer, Clifford Ndimbo said in Dar es Salaam in the statement released that the body reminds the topflight league clubs to present the CVs and profession documents of their coaching staff.

According to Ndimbo, all the Premier League clubs are required to present the said documents to the federation's Technical Director Oscar Mirambo within five days from Thursday.

The 18 clubs engaged in the league will have until September 15 to have handed over their coaching staff's CVs that include of the head coach, an assistant coach, a goalkeeping coach and a fitness trainer.

The league's top three giants, Simba, Young Africans and Azam have all recruited foreign tacticians from Belgium, Serbia and Romania respectively.

Simba's coaching staff comprises the Head coach ‎Sven Vandenbroeck (Belgium), Assistant coach Selemani Matola (Tanzania), fitness coach, Adel Zrane (Tunisia) and goalkeeping coach Muharami Mohamed (Tanzania).

Their traditional rivals, Yanga have Head Coach Zlatko Krmpotic from Serbia, Assistant coach Juma Mwambusi (Tanzanian ) and the Assistant coach Said Maulid (Tanzanian), Fitness coach Riedoh Berdien and his assistant Fareed Cassim are from South Africa.

Azam technical bench is under Romanian tactician, Aristica Cioaba and his assistant, Bahati Vivier and fitness coach, Costel Birsa.