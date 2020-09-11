Tanzania: First Tanzania Attorney General Justice Bomani Passes Away

11 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Jeremiah Sisya

THE first Tanzania's Attorney General Justice has died early today in Mark Bomani has passed away late on Thursday at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

The hospital's Public Relations Officer Aminiel Algaesha has confirmed the news, adding that Justice Bomani was hospitalized at the facility for 24 days before passed away.

According to his family, burial arrangements are being made at his home in Mikocheni, Dar es Salaam. Bomani was born on 22 October 1943 in Wete, Pemba.

He served as the first Attorney General between 1965 and 1976.

