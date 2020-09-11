Tanzania: FAO Hailed for Supporting Tanzania to Curb Malnutrition

KAGERA Regional Commissioner (RC) Brig-Gen Marco Gaguti has commended the International Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) for supporting Tanzania to fight against malnutrition and stunting among children aged below five years.

Speaking at the launch of a two-year nutrient improvement programme (NIP) which focuses on fighting against malnutrition among children in Bukoba Municipal Council yesterday, he said: "On behalf of the government and Kagera residents I wholeheartedly thank FAO for the support which has saved thousands of children especially those aged below five years. Kagera Region is among the 10 regions in the country where the rate of stunting stood at 39.4 per cent compared to the national average of 34 per cent," he said.

He urged all stakeholders to collaborate in the fight against malnutrition and hunger, noting that more efforts were needed to educate families especially women on the importance of breastfeeding and eating foodstuffs rich in micronutrients, proteins and vitamin A.

The RC stated that Kagera Region had enough food varieties, including bananas, beans and fish species from Lake Vitoria and 14 satellite lakes.

"There is food security. Families should be educated on the best food varieties."

Mr Gaguti noted that the region was hardly hit by the September 10, 2016 earthquake of 5.9 magnitude. He explained that FAO responded quickly through the implementation of a three-year livelihoods restoration programme (LRP 2017-2019) which cost 668,265,000/-.

At least 4,774 people in five districts - Bukoba Rural, Muleba, Ngara, Missenyi and Kyerwa - were covered.

"It is high time every person cooperated to realise the goal of malnutrition-free in Kagera Region. Without taking steps children will remain at greater risk in the region," he said.

FAO Country Representative Charles Tulabi noted that malnutrition was still a big problem in Africa, where almost 30 per cent of children aged below five years were stunted.

"The World Health Organisation (WHO) suggests that malnutrition accounts for one-third of mortality among children below the age of five globally," he said.

He pointed out that World Food Day (WFD) would be marked on October 16, this year, when 150 countries would take part in it. At national level WFD will be marked in Njombe Region.

FAO will also be marking 75 years since it was established.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Crop Protection Director in the Ministry of Agriculture Nyasebwa Chimagu said in collaboration with Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI) Maruku two varieties of beans and maize rich in zinc and iron were being multiplied and would later be supplied to farmers for planting.

Kagera Regional Nutrition Officer Yusuf Hamis disclosed that a recent baseline survey indicated that about 224,364 children aged below five years in Kagera Region were stunted, while the rate of exclusive breastfeeding stood at 85 per cent and meal frequency per day stood at 55 per cent.

"Good nutrition helps to reduce the risk of some diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, stroke, some cancers and osteoporosis. It also helps to reduce high blood pressure, lower high cholesterol, improve the ability to fight against illnesses, improve the ability to recover from illness or injury and increase energy levels," he said.

Although it performs relatively well against other developing countries, Tanzania still experiences the malnutrition burden among its under-five population.

As of 2015, the national prevalence of under-five overweight was 3.7 per cent, which had decreased slightly from 5 per cent in 2013.