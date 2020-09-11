Namibia: Defence Mum On Chinese Troops in Namibia

DEFENCE minister Peter Hafeni Vilho has refused to clarify allegations that there are more than 3 500 Chinese military personnel in Namibia.

The minister, however, said information regarding the presence of Chinese troops in Namibia was confidential.

He was responding to questions posed in parliament early this week by Landless People's Movement member Henny Seibeb who alleged there were more than 3 500 Chinese soldiers at Swakopmund, Walvis Bay and Henties Bay.

Seibeb wanted to know if it was true that Chinese troops were in Namibia. He also asked about the mission of the alleged Chinese troops and the period they will stay in Namibia.

The LPM member further asked whether Namibia and China had any military cooperation agreement and whether such an agreement was ever brought to the National Assembly.

The defence minister said the fact that the National Assembly has not dealt with any matter regarding Namibia-China military cooperation agreement was proof that the matter was not worth discussing in parliament.

"If there was anything that needs to be brought to parliament in relation to defence it would have been brought here already. If the issues you are referring to were not brought to parliament, it means that they were not worth bringing to parliament. The rest of the information that you asked is confidential," Vilho said.

The proceedings in the National Assembly were, however, disrupted after Seibeb and his fellow LPM member Bernadus Swartbooi started insulting Vilho saying the minister was "dom" and was not behaving as a human being".

"That guy is 'dom'. That guy is not showing discipline... , do you think I am afraid of you. Die minister is dom man," Seibeb said.

To try to calm the situation Popular Democratic Movement parliamentarian Vipuakuje Muharukua proposed that in the future questions regarding defence matters and companies owned by the Namibia Defence Force (NDF) be dealt with by a standing committee for the purpose of accountability.

"Such standing rules must also involve the committee on foreign affairs to interrogate that question, because the ministry of defence is a good thing for us but it can also be a dangerous thing for us. But if we continue to have a ministry of defence that is unaccountable to anyone but the president, we will have a problem in the country," he said.

This will address the perception that the defence ministry was only accountable to the president as perceived by various politicians who have served in that portfolio, Muharukua said.

"The minister of defence is dealing with a very sensitive ministry that has to safeguard our security both from internal factors and external factors. It has become a culture and practice in this house that no question can be posted to that ministry without being met with a similar answer. No person in this country supersedes the state. Not even the president," he added.