Namibia: Thirst Hits Namibia Breweries' 2020 Earnings

THE ban of the sale of alcohol in both Namibia and South Africa has dealt Namibia Breweries Limited a serious blow, dropping both earnings and profit for the 2020 financial year.

According to a trading update released by the company on the Namibian Stock Exchange's news platform yesterday, the company said shareholders should expect both basic and cleaned earnings to decrease by between 65% and 75% compared to last year.

Operating profit is also expected to register a drop of between 25% and 35% when compared to 2019. Operating profit last year was at N$651 million - if the drop is at 35%, this means operating profit is only at N$424 million.

"The substantial decrease is mainly attributed to the ban on alcohol sales in Namibia and South Africa as part of both governments' efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19," the company said.

Last year, the company had a bumper year - closing the financial year with 17 export destinations, 18 brands, and a profit of N$931 million.

Included in the almost N$1 billion profit was a N$334 million deferred tax asset on an investment in Heineken South Africa, which returned to profit after incurring a series of losses.

Without the deferred tax asset, profit would have been almost N$600 million. Therefore, excluding that once-off recognition, profits would be seen as having significantly decreased this year.

Group revenue last year hit N$3 billion, up from N$2,7 billion recorded in 2018, however, with the lockdowns in the last three months of the financial year, a serious nosedive should be expected.

"Basic earnings per share and headline earnings per share for the period ended 30 June 2020 are expected to decrease by between 65% and 75% compared to last year," the company said.

The group had a brand portfolio of over 15 products last year, including popular Tafel Lager, Mckane, AquaSplash, Fruitree, Camelthorn and Windhoek draught.

At interim in December last year, the company had earned a revenue figure of N$1,7 billion and profit was at N$317 million.

Namibia Breweries' shares are among the most traded shares on the NSX, and closed at N$30 per share on Wednesday.

The company said financial statements for the year would be released on 17 September and in the press on 21 September.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Lasarus_A