Namibia: Ar Threatens to Sue Electoral Commission

THE Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement has threatened to sue the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) for failing to implement continuous voter registration as required by law.

The AR, through its legal representative Kadhila Amoomo Legal Practitioners, claims the ECN has been selectively implementing the Electoral Act since 2014.

The Electoral Act states that the ECN must conduct three types of voter registration processes to ensure all eligible Namibians are registered to vote.

These processes include a general voter registration every 10 years, supplementary voter registration preceding every election, and continuous voter registration.

General and supplementary voter registrations are normally conducted over a short period determined by the ECN before any election.

Continuous voter registration is supposed to take place throughout the year to accommodate eligible voters who fail to register during the other two processes.

For continuous voter registration to take place, the ECN is obliged to have functional offices in all constituencies.

However, six years after the Electoral Act was amended in 2014, this is still not the case.

ECN chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro earlier this year said the commission was unable to implement this process due to budgetary and infrastructural constraints.

In a letter addressed to Mujoro, AR activists through their legal representatives said the commission cited "extraneous factors" as reasons for not fully implementing the law.

The AR said the ECN also seems to be implementing the Electoral Act only when it suits its agenda.

The AR said the ECN states it will not implement the continuous voter registration due to budgetary constraints and a lack of infrastructure, disregarding the requirements of the law, but at the same time the commission rejected the AR's proposal to relax or amend the dates for this year's regional and local authority elections.

It would, for example, not extend the dates for the nomination of candidates for the upcoming elections, "inspired by Covid-19 regulations and limitations, on the basis that the ECN is a creature of statute and it has no mandate to amend timelines".

The AR is also questioning the decision by the ECN not to hold by-elections for the Keetmanshoop urban constituency following the death of councillor Maxie Minnaar in early August.

The ECN motivated this decision, saying the elections would have amounted "to an absurdity and will result in wasteful expenditure, which will consequently impose hardship on Namibian taxpayers".

The commission estimated the cost for that election at about N$1 million.

Another reason for not holding the Keetmanshoop by-election, the ECN said, was that the person to be elected as councillor would only serve two-and-a-half weeks before the November elections are conducted.

"It is clear from the above demonstrations and manifestations that the ECN is ready to enforce the law without regard to extraneous factors in some instances, but at the same time, the ECN also demonstrates that it is ready to deviate or disregard the law with regards to extraneous factors," the AR's letter to the commission reads.

The AR said it is not up to the ECN to decide whether continuous voters' registration requirements should be implemented or whether the Keetmanshoop by-elections should have been conducted "on the basis of extraneous factors", but to implement and comply with the law in full.

The AR therefore gave the ECN an ultimatum until today to respond to its demands regarding the implementation of the requirements of the Electoral Act or face legal action.

Mujoro responded to the AR's legal threat saying the commission is mandated to suspend the continuous voter registration "as long as it may think necessary" in terms of the law.

He reiterated that the decision not to hold the Keetmanshoop by-elections was based on a purposive and contextual interpretation of the Regional Councils Act.

"The decision of the commission to suspend the continuous voters' registration and not to hold a by-election two weeks before a general election is definitely not unlawful. It remains the ECN's position that it could not have been the intention of the lawgiver to have a council member fill a position for a period of two weeks," Mujoro said.