Namibia: Nabta Vice President Denies Suspension of Secretary General

THE vice president of the Namibia Bus and Taxi Association (Nabta), Jeffrey Platt, has denied his involvement in the suspension of the assocation's secretary general, claiming his signature on a suspension letter was forged.

In the letter addressed to secretary general Pendapala Nakathingo last week, the association said it monitored him through a task action work team since 12 August this year and found his activities to be unlawful, warranting his immediate suspension.

"You have defrauded taxi and bus operators of more than N$20 000 using the essential service certificate letter issued on 9 April 2020 to Nabta by the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade," the letter reads. The letter is purportedly signed by the association's president, Vespa Muunda, and vice president Jeffrey Platt.

In an internal memo issued in response to the letter on 6 September, Platt denied signing the letter or agreeing to the suspension of Nakathingo.

"I never signed any letter of that nature and Nabta has never discussed any suspension of any of its executive members," Platt said.

He added that he would like to know who drafted and signed the letter on his behalf without his consent.

Platt put it on record that Nakathingo is not suspended.

Speaking to The Namibian on Tuesday, Nakathingo denied the allegations against him and called the letter fraudulent.

"No such thing happened. It's just individuals with their own hidden political agendas," he said.

He added that the only people who consented to the letter are the association's president, Muunda, and "the ghost which forged the signature of the vice president."

Muunda, however, denied forging the vice president's signature, saying he was only given the letter to sign by aggrieved members.

"They brought the letter to sign to get rid of Nakathingo which I did and then they took the letter. I'm also not sure what happened with the signature," he said.

Muunda also rejected claims by Nakathingo that he has a personal vendetta against him.

"He is the one playing political games and the internal memo is to cause confusion," he said.

He also claimed Nakathingo is currently on bail of N$5 000 due to previous fraud allegations by Nabta, which is why members want him outsted.

In 2015, Nakathingo was accused of stealing N$100 000 from the association - money allegedly paid by members for vehicle identification numbers and application fees.

"He's been involved in so many fraud cases, like in the north when he was given money by the [Nabta] office to deposit in the bank account but he took the money and didn't deposit it. It was more than N$100 000. There was only N$1 700 left in the account," Muunda said. He said a meeting has been called by members slated for tomorrow to address the dispute over the suspension letter. Nakathingo did not confirm the bail, but said this was not the reason members want him removed.

"Members are being instigated by individuals on a political basis and being fed the wrong information," Nakathingo said.

Nakathingo said he was not suspended after the 2015 allegations as they were found to be untrue.

"This is just the same thing that happened in 2015. They are just stories by some individuals to push me out," he said.