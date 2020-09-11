Kenya: Omwenga's Murder Suspects Face Fresh Gun Charges

11 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — Two men charged with the murder of their friend, Kevin Omwenga, have faced more charges related to illegal gun possession and misuse.

Chris Obure and his 'bodyguard' Robert Bodo denied the charges when they were arraigned before Magistrate Zakya Tobiko.

They were each freed on a Sh50,000 cash bail or an alternative bond of Sh150,000 for the gun misuse charges.

On Thursday, the two were charged with killing Omwenga who is said to have been shot by Bodo in his Kilimani apartment on August 28, using Obure's pistol.

They both denied the charges, in a case in which Bodo is accused of shooting Omwenga at his Kilimani apartment using Obure's pistol.

Obure had filed an application opposing the prosecution's plan to charge him with murder, arguing that he should be a state witness.

But Justice Mumbi Ngugi dismissed it, and ordered that he stands trial in the murder alongside Bodo.

They had been in police custody for two weeks as detectives from Kilimani police station investigated the murder.

Their application to be granted bail will be argued on September 14.

On Thursday,a third suspect, a Congolese, was also arraigned over the murder of Omwenga.

Vatha Bahati Josue was arraigned before Magistrate Tobiko, a day after Obure and Bodo were charged with the murder.

Omwenga was shot dead by Bodo at his Kilimani apartment, using Obure's pistol.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.