Ethiopia: Addis Ascends to New Height President Pats Premier On the Back for 'New Year's Present'

11 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - In her opening speech at the inaugural event of Sheger Park yesterday, President Sahlework Zewde complimented Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his outstanding leadership that brought to end Sheger Beautification Project within a short period.

"I appreciate your determination that has made the Park a success story which eventually becomes New Year's gift to the people of Addis."

Such a multipurpose park, without a shred of doubt, would raise the standard of Addis, a diplomatic hub of Africa, to a new level. Sahlework said she visited the place a few months ago and did not imagine that it would come to completion at such a remarkable pace.

The spirit should come to each and every citizen in that it is possible to accomplish tasks to oneself and the country if there is a commitment, she added. She said if put to utilization properly like this Ethiopia abundant blessings surely strengthen the people's unity and prosperity, she said.

The President stressed that the completion of the project showcases that if there is a mindset that never succumbs to problems, nothing is impossible. In her special gratitude to all that participated in the project, the President commended on the government of People's Republic of China for the country's friendship expressed in realizing the project as she said:

"Our thanks and gratitude goes to our friends from China, Ambassador of China to Ethiopia and the Chinese economic counselor... we count on your friendship." The grand ceremony was accompanied by security forces' military Parade and demonstration on air and on the ground. Different individuals taking part in the construction received certificates of recognition from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

