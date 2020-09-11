Tanzania: JPM - 37tri/ - Spent On Projects

CCM presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli, has said that the government spent a whopping 37tri/- in implementing various development projects over the past five years.

Addressing Geita Region's residents at a campaign rally at Kalangalala primary school grounds in Geita Region on Wednesday, Dr Magufuli said the fifth government successfully fulfilled its promises due to proper utilisation of tax payers' money.

He mentioned some of major projects that had been implemented over the past five years as the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), which is expected to revolutionise the people's lives on economic and social fronts.

The SGR, the first of its kind in East and Central Africa which will be powered by electricity, will be travelling at 160 kilometers per hour.

Tanzania made the decision to construct the 2,561 Kilometers SGR network that links Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Kigoma, Katavi and neighbouring countries of Rwanda, Burundi, and DRC purposely to boost the economic growth and improve people's social lives.

The project has so far provided job opportunities to thousands of Tanzanians and improved the people's standard of living.

Another big project that took off in the past five years is Julius Nyerere Hydropower project, which is designed to generate 2,115 MW upon its completion.

Other projects that were executed are expansion of Tanga, Dar es Salaam and Mtwara ports as well as implementation of various water projects.

Other major projects include supply of clean and safe water, connecting electricity to both urban and rural areas, construction of schools, hospitals, dispensaries and health centres, construction of roads, flyovers, bridges, expansion and construction of airports and many others.

"Over the past five years, ten bridges were built, and eight others are currently under construction across the country," he noted.

According to Dr Magufuli, revival of Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) and purchase of aircraft was another big project implemented during the period.

Dr Magufuli said good strategies and plans in collecting revenues had enabled the government to implement the said projects and that he was looking forward to recording better performance in the coming five years if he is reelected to the high office.

He said in 2015, the government was collecting only 8 50bn/- but a few years later, the collection increased to 1.5trl/- per month.

"We are implanting all these projects because we have money, the government has been able to collect around 1.5trl/- per month," he said.

Dr Magufuli said the dividend collected from public institutions had increased from 161bn/- in 2015 to 1.5trl/- in the 2019/20 fiscal year.

In Geita, Dr Magufuli said the government constructed four district hospitals, which are located in Geita town, Nzera, Katoro and Nyangwale. On education, the government built 1,539 classrooms and 27 secondary schools.

Moreover, 162 teachers' houses were built and 3 5.3 bn/- was spent on financing free education in the region.

On electricity, a total of 28 2 villages were connected to electricity over the period in question. Dr Magufuli said the remaining 166 villages will be connected to power in the coming five years if he is reelected.

On poverty alleviation, Dr Magufuli said Geita Region received 29bn/- from TASAF over the past five years and that in the coming five years, a total of 7 3 .2bn/- would be spent in the region under TASAF.

On agriculture and livestock sectors, the Head of State said his government, if re-elected would continue improving the two sectors to ensure they bring benefit to the public.

He added that if re-elected, his government would also construct a modern abattoir in the region at the cost of 7 bn/-.

"We will also construct silos and centres for crop processing; this will boost agricultural production in the region," he noted.

The region also established a total of 926 industries two of which are big industries, four are medium industries and 920 are small industries.

Dr Magufuli requested voters to make a review and assessment of his government over the past five years and thus elect him and other candidates on CCM's tickets during the October 28 polls.

"The ball is now on your court, please make right decisions, do not make mistakes by voting for someone who is learning to lead," he counselled.