Tunis/Tunisia — The customs officers managed to thwart an attempt to smuggle a quantity of 1049 grammes of heroin at Tunis-Carthage International Airport, the General Directorate of Customs said Friday.

This drug quantity was hidden in the underwear of a Tunisian passenger coming from Istanbul (Turkey), the same source specified, adding that another quantity was hidden in tea bags.

After the search, the suspect was transferred to special security units to continue the investigation.