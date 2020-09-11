Namibia: Brave Warriors' Second in Command, Jacobs Resigns

11 September 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

National senior men's football assistant coach, Woody Jacobs tendered his resignation with immediate effect on Thursday.

According to Jacobs the relationship with the Namibia Football Association (NFA) and himself has been damaged and any relationship where the trust has been broken is very difficult to repair.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the head coach of the Brave Warriors, Bobby Samaria for the opportunity and his vote of confidence to be his assistant," he said, as he further thanked the FIFA Normalization Committee and NFA president Ranga Haikali for the opportunity to fulfill his childhood dream.

Meanwhile, Jacobs wished the national teams, technical staff, and players, well in the upcoming African Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.

"I believe that we have a great crop of players that can take this nation far. I will forever be a Brave Warriors fan and will continue to support our team through thick and thin," he concluded.

