Tunisia: Poesam2020 - Three Tunisian Winners to Take Part in International Contest

Tunis/Tunisia — Three Tunisian winners of the Orange Social Venture Prize in Africa and the Middle East (POESAM2020) will partake in the international contest of Orange Group that will gather 51 candidates from African and Middle Eastern countries, an Orange press release a copy of which was received by TAP on Friday, reads.

The first prize went to Taha Cabani for his project "Unfrauded," that proposes a software based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect frauds during car insurance claims.

The second prize was won by Lamia Chouk for her project "Ahkili," considered as the first B2C and B2B psychological helpline in North Africa. The project offers teleconsultations to benefit of a service of a qualified psychologist, without making an appointment, 7 days a week.

Salma and Cyrine Ben Hamida won the 3rd prize for their project "Lore& Heart;" a digital platform devoted to handicrafts and its export.

Every year the POESAM rewards the best technological projects with a positive impact in Africa and the Middle East.

The competition is organised in two stages: First a national competition in 17 countries; then an international jury chooses the Grand Prix winners.

To mark its 10th anniversary, Orange will reward even more start-ups, with the launch of the international women's prize worth €20,000 and the addition of a "special prize" worth €10,000 specific to this edition. A total of 5 prizes will therefore be awarded by the international Grand Prix jury.

In addition to an award of up to €25,000, the Grand Prix winners benefit from personalised support from Orange experts, and high media coverage of their project on the continent and beyond.

International prizes are awarded in addition to prizes received at the national level.