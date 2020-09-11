Namibia: Lubowski Memorial Lecture Online

11 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

STELLENBOSCH University in South Africa will be presenting its second Anton Lubowski memorial lecture tomorrow. It will be done online.

The lecture, in memory of lawyer and Swapo member Anton Lubowski, who was assassinated in Windhoek on 12 September 1989, will have three speakers this year, the university has announced.

The speakers will be South African High Court judge Dennis Davis, psychologist Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela, who is a professor at Stellenbosch University, where she holds the research chair in studies in historical trauma and transformation, and writer and commentator Ismail Lagardien. Veteran journalist Max du Preez, editor of Vrye Weekblad and friend of Lubowski, will be the moderator.

The topic to be discussed will be social justice.

The lecture will take place online through Microsoft Teams from 12h00 to 13h15 tomorrow.

An access code to the lecture can be obtained by sending an email request to [email protected]

Lubowski was murdered at the age of 37 when he was gunned down in front of his house, two months before the United Nations-supervised election, that led to Namibia's independence in 1990.

Although no one was ever put on trial for his murder, a Windhoek High Court judge found at the end of an inquest in 1994 that his killing had been planned and executed by members of a secret organisation connected to the South African military, named the Civil Cooperation Bureau.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.