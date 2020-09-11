Namibia: Lubowski Memorial Lecture Online

STELLENBOSCH University in South Africa will be presenting its second Anton Lubowski memorial lecture tomorrow. It will be done online.

The lecture, in memory of lawyer and Swapo member Anton Lubowski, who was assassinated in Windhoek on 12 September 1989, will have three speakers this year, the university has announced.

The speakers will be South African High Court judge Dennis Davis, psychologist Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela, who is a professor at Stellenbosch University, where she holds the research chair in studies in historical trauma and transformation, and writer and commentator Ismail Lagardien. Veteran journalist Max du Preez, editor of Vrye Weekblad and friend of Lubowski, will be the moderator.

The topic to be discussed will be social justice.

The lecture will take place online through Microsoft Teams from 12h00 to 13h15 tomorrow.

An access code to the lecture can be obtained by sending an email request to [email protected]

Lubowski was murdered at the age of 37 when he was gunned down in front of his house, two months before the United Nations-supervised election, that led to Namibia's independence in 1990.

Although no one was ever put on trial for his murder, a Windhoek High Court judge found at the end of an inquest in 1994 that his killing had been planned and executed by members of a secret organisation connected to the South African military, named the Civil Cooperation Bureau.