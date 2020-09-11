Namibia: Fishrot Postponement Ruling On Monday

THE seven men charged in two criminal cases about alleged multimillion-dollar corruption and fraud in Namibia's fishing industry are set to hear on Monday next week if their cases will be postponed as requested by the state.

Magistrate Vanessa Stanley reserved her ruling on the state's application for a postponement of the two cases in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday, after hearing oral arguments on the issue.

Deputy prosecutor general Cliff Lutibezi asked the magistrate to postpone one of the matters - referred to as the Fishrot case - for further investigations to be carried out, and to postpone the second matter, referred to as the Fishcor case, for the prosecutor general to make a decision about the further course the case would take.

Defence lawyers representing the seven men charged in the two cases are opposing the proposed postponements.

One of the defence lawyers, Trevor Brockerhoff, argued yesterday that it could still take years for the Fishrot case to be ready for trial. The conduct of the state is "highly prejudicial" to the accused and "borderline malicious", Brockerhoff charged, adding that the prosecution was not bothered about the pace at which the case was moving forward.

If the accused were to remain in custody for what could be years while waiting to be tried their lives would be destroyed beyond repair, he also argued.

Brockerhoff suggested that the magistrate should strike the Fishrot case from the court roll - a move which would have the effect that the accused would have to be freed and might later be charged again, once the state is ready to prosecute them.

Some of the other defence lawyers involved in the two cases suggested in their arguments on Wednesday that the magistrate should refuse a postponement, or release their clients from custody or grant them bail.

Lutibezi argued yesterday that a proper bail enquiry would have to be held before any of the accused can be granted bail.

He also noted that, since the Fishcor case is to be postponed for a decision from the prosecutor general, who would have to decide in which court to prosecute the accused, the defence would have no basis to oppose such a postponement if its complaint was that the accused wanted to be given a speedy trial.

In the Fishrot case, former minister of fisheries and marine resources Bernhard Esau (62), ex-minister of justice Sacky Shanghala (43), former Investec Asset Management Namibia managing director James Hatuikulipi (45), Ricardo Gustavo (45), who is a former senior employee of Investec in Namibia, Esau's son-in-law Tamson Hatuikulipi (39) and Pius Mwatelulo (32) were arrested near the end of November last year. They have been held in custody since their arrests.

In February, all of them except Gustavo were arrested a second time and charged in the Fishcor case with the state-owned National Fishing Corporation of Namibia's suspended chief executive officer, Mike Nghipunya (36), as a co-accused. They have been kept in custody in that case, too.

The seven men are charged with counts of corruption, fraud and money laundering involving some N$103 million in the Fishrot case and N$75 million in the Fishcor case, in connection with alleged corruption in the use of fishing quotas allocated in Namibia.