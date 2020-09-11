Ghana: 109 Persons Arrested At Madina for Attacking Bailiff

At least 109 people have been arrested by the police for allegedly attacking a team of police and a bailiff who wanted to execute a court order at Ritz junction in Accra.

The suspects are in custody and being screened, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said on September 7, 2020, some personnel of the Accra Regional Police Command Operations Unit were assigned to a bailiff to execute a court order at Ritz junction.

DSP Tenge said the team was met with fierce resistance by a group of people who in the process attacked the bailiff.

She said on September 9, 2020, the Accra Regional Police Command restrategised and moved into the said location leading to the arrest of the suspects.

She appealed to the public to be law abiding and co-operate with the police in the discharge of their duties.