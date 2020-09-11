Ghana: Make Kotoko Economically Viable ... Ex-Pres Kufour Tells CEO

11 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ex-Ghana President, John Agyekum Kufour, has urged Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, to make the club economically viable.

Amponsah paid the ex-President a visit on Tuesday to afford him the opportunity to gather some experience and useful advice from past chairmen and managers of the club.

Mr Kufour was the board chairman of Asante Kotoko from 1988 to 1991.

Amponsah's visit forms part of his engagement tour following his appointment as the CEO of the Ghanaian giants.

Ex-President Kufour reiterated the need for the commercialisation of the club.

Amponsah was unveiled in August 2020 and has been tasked to make Asante Kotoko a corporate entity.

The CEO has already held meetings with former Chairman and Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, known in private life as Sylvester Asare Owusu.

He also met former Executive Chairman and current Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong. -Ghanasoccernet.com

